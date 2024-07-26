Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

