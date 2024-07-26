Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $127.94.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.