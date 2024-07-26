Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 57,630 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

