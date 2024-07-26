Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

