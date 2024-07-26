Blair William & Co. IL Has $186,000 Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

