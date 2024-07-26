Blair William & Co. IL Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,296 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 431,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 203,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.8 %

SAN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.