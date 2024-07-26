Blair William & Co. IL Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

