Blair William & Co. IL Invests $201,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NIC. Stephens raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

