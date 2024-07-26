Blair William & Co. IL Invests $213,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,856 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,481,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $448,426,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $175,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

