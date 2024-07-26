Blair William & Co. IL Invests $256,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

