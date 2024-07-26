Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 481,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

