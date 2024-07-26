Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Flower City Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period.

VIOO stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

