Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $173,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.