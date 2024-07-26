Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $204,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after buying an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after acquiring an additional 491,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

