Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $247,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

