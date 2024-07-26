Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 17,877 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Haleon were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,769,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 12,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HLN. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.