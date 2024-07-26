Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 773 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

