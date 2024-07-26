Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 3,366 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Stock Down 0.2 %

CRH stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

