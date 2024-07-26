Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.