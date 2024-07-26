Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,266 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.