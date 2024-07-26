Blair William & Co. IL Sells 166 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

