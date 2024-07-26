Blair William & Co. IL Sells 400 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gentex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

