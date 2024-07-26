Blair William & Co. IL Sells 750 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DaVita by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,856 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DaVita by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

