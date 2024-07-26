Blair William & Co. IL Takes $216,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $32,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,207.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.3 %

BOOT stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.