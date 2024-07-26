Blair William & Co. IL Takes $229,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 537,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

