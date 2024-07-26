Blair William & Co. IL Takes $262,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $10,481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.