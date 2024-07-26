Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

ITUB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

