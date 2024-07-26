Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $195.34 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $160.38 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.