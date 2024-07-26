Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.