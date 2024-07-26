Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 14.3 %

Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

