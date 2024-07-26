BMO Capital Markets Boosts Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Price Target to $15.00

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

