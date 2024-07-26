BMO Capital Markets Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $248.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $214.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

