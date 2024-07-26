BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

