BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $10.33 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $449.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

