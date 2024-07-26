BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,557,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRGX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARGO Therapeutics

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.