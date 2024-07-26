BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 361.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

