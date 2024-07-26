Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of BSX opened at $74.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

