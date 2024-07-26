Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 188,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.70 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

