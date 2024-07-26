Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 225.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $71.81 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

