Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brady by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

