Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

BFH opened at $52.32 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

