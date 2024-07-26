Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 3.5 %

BAER stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

