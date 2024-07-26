Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares in the company, valued at $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

BGXX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

