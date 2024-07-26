Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

