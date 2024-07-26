Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

