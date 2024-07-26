Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

