Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.