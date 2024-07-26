BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.37

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 32029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,678,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

