Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brinker International by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 0.4 %

EAT stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.