British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,228.78

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,228.78 ($28.83) and last traded at GBX 2,722 ($35.20), with a volume of 14913714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,713 ($35.09).

BATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.73) to GBX 3,450 ($44.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £60.32 billion, a PE ratio of -420.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,461.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,395.01.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,625.81). In the last three months, insiders have bought 451 shares of company stock worth $942,318. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

